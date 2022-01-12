Domhnall Gleeson will join FX's cast for The Patient and play opposite Steve Carell in the limited series, according to a press release by FX.

In the psychological thriller, created by Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg , a psychotherapist (Carrell) finds himself held hostage by a serial killer (Gleeson) requesting him to help curb his homicidal urges.

The 10-episode series follows the journey of the two characters as Carell attempts to unwind the mind of Gleeson while dealing with his own repressed troubles, FX said on Tuesday.

Production of the show begins this week and involves cast members Linda Emond (The Unforgivable), Laura Niemi (This is Us), and Andrew Leeds (The Morning Show).

Chris Long (The Americans) joined as Executive Producer and will direct the first two episodes. He'll be joined by Kevin Bray and Gwyneth Horder-Payton.

Carell is an Executive Producer along with Caroline Moore, Victor Hsu and Chris Long. Fields and Weisberg will write The Patient.