Rocky and The Expendables icon Dolph Lundgren took to Instagram to offer an update on his nine-year cancer battle.

"Finally cancer-free with gratefulness and excitement for a bright future. Thanks for all your support always," Lundgren, 67, posted alongside a heartfelt video on Wednesday.

At one point, doctors had given him just two years to live.

But in Wednesday's video, Lundgren said he was undergoing a lung ablation and it was his final procedure.

"Here I am at UCLA, I'm about to go in and get rid of that last tumor," he said.

"Since there are no cancer cells in my body anymore, I guess I'll be cancer-free so I'm looking forward to this procedure," he added. "It's been a rough ride and really taught me how to live in the moment and enjoy every moment of life. I mean, it's the only way to go."