Dolores Catania is weighing in on Jackie Goldschneider and Teresa Giudice's ongoing feud.

The 50-year-old television personality said on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live that apologies won't work right now for Goldschneider and Giudice, her Real Housewives of New Jersey co-stars.

Goldschneider and Giudice clashed in RHONJ Season 11 after Giudice spread rumors that Goldschneider's husband had cheated. Goldschneider then compared the rumors to saying she heard Giudice's daughter Gia Giudice "snorts coke in the bathroom at parties."

On WWHL, Catania was asked if she agrees with her co-star Melissa Gorga that the fight would be resolved if Goldschneider apologized to Giudice.

"I think that apologies are only good after everyone's emotions have calmed down, so I think that everybody needs to not even bother speaking to each other," Catania said.

"Apologize or not, it's not gonna work right now. Everybody needs to calm down," she added.

Catania also said she understands why Goldschneider doesn't want to apologize to Giudice.

"I do. Absolutely," she said.

Goldschneider said on WWHL last week that she didn't mean to hurt Gia Giudice with her analogy about the 20-year-old using drugs.

"I'll just say that my intention was never to hurt Gia," Goldschneider said. "The fact that the analogy went over Teresa's head and that Gia felt hurt by it, I never wanted that. I never intended that."

"For the record, I never heard that Gia does any kind of drugs. She's a great girl," she added. "It was just an analogy and I never wanted to hurt anybody."

On Wednesday's WWHL, Catania also played a game where she was asked to defend Giudice's questionable actions or take a drink if she could not. Catania could not defend Giudice spreading the rumors about Goldschneider's husband at his own party.