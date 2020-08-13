Dolly Parton to unwrap first holiday album in 30 years on Oct. 2
UPI News Service, 08/13/2020
Dolly Parton said Tuesday her first holiday album in 30 years, A Holly Dolly Christmas, will arrive on Oct. 2.
Parton announced the release date on Twitter.
She told Billboard that she has had the idea for a Christmas album on her mind, but delayed it as she worked on the soundtrack of the Netflix movie, Dumplin'.
"I thought, 'I think I'll call it A Holly Dolly Christmas because I love the song, 'A Holly Jolly Christmas' with Burl Ives," she told Billboard. "He used to be on all of my Christmas specials all through the years. I think of him as Mr. Christmas. I thought, 'Why don't I call it something cute and clever, like that or Deck the Halls with Boughs of Dolly, something corny like that.'"
Among the songs on the 12-song track list, is "Pretty Paper," a duet with Willie Nelson, who wrote the song.
"I did it the old-timey way and asked him to come be a part of it," Parton said.
The album also features the modern holiday classic, Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You," which Parton will sing as a duet with Jimmy Fallon.
Most of Parton's duet partners recorded their parts separately due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas" with Buble will be the first single from the new album. The full album is available for pre-order now, along with other accessories, including sweatshirts, T-shirts and coffee mugs.
Other notable Christmas albums over her six-decade career, include her 1984 double platinum collaboration with Kenny Rogers, Once Upon a Christmas, and 1990's Home For Christmas.
Another upcoming project Parton is working on for release on Nov. 17 is Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics, a coffee table book about her life and career and lyrics of 175 of her songs.
"A songteller is what I am, and this is my first-ever book of lyrics," Parton said in a statement about the project. "So, I've revisited my memories and opened up my archives to share the stories and treasures behind them in a way I never have before."
