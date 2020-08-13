Dolly Parton said Tuesday her first holiday album in 30 years, A Holly Dolly Christmas, will arrive on Oct. 2.

Parton announced the release date on Twitter.

She told Billboard that she has had the idea for a Christmas album on her mind, but delayed it as she worked on the soundtrack of the Netflix movie, Dumplin'.

"I thought, 'I think I'll call it A Holly Dolly Christmas because I love the song, 'A Holly Jolly Christmas' with Burl Ives," she told Billboard. "He used to be on all of my Christmas specials all through the years. I think of him as Mr. Christmas. I thought, 'Why don't I call it something cute and clever, like that or Deck the Halls with Boughs of Dolly, something corny like that.'"

The holiday album produced by Kent Wells will be released on Parton's Butterfly Records in partnership with 12Tone Music Group. It features holiday classics and original duets with friends, including Michael Buble, Jimmy Fallon, Miley Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus, Willie Nelson, along with her brother Randy Parton.

Among the songs on the 12-song track list, is "Pretty Paper," a duet with Willie Nelson , who wrote the song.

"I did it the old-timey way and asked him to come be a part of it," Parton said.

The album also features the modern holiday classic, Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You," which Parton will sing as a duet with Jimmy Fallon.

Most of Parton's duet partners recorded their parts separately due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas" with Buble will be the first single from the new album. The full album is available for pre-order now, along with other accessories, including sweatshirts, T-shirts and coffee mugs.

Other notable Christmas albums over her six-decade career, include her 1984 double platinum collaboration with Kenny Rogers, Once Upon a Christmas, and 1990's Home For Christmas.

Another upcoming project Parton is working on for release on Nov. 17 is Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics, a coffee table book about her life and career and lyrics of 175 of her songs.

"A songteller is what I am, and this is my first-ever book of lyrics," Parton said in a statement about the project. "So, I've revisited my memories and opened up my archives to share the stories and treasures behind them in a way I never have before."