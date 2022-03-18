Fox Broadcasting announced Friday that Dolly Parton's South by Southwest Music Festival performance will stream live. Parton is offering the streaming concert for free.

2022 marks Parton's first ever performance at the Austin, Texas music festival. Fox's Blockchain Creative Labs and Eluvio will make the performance available at www.welcometothedollyverse.com.

Before the show, Parton will speak about her novel Run, Rose, Run with actor Connie Britton. Parton and James Patterson wrote the novel as a tie in with her new album.

Run, Rose, Run is about a young woman who comes to Nashville, Tenn., to pursue her dreams. The album includes 12 songs.

Parton is launching the Dollyverse Saturday, a Web3 experience that includes NFTs. Parton's performance will be preceded by opening acts Patterson are Kovic, Callie Twisselman, Electra Mustaine and The Brothers Moore. The show streams from The Moody Theater.

The livestream begins at 5:30p.m. EDT/3:30 p.m. PDT.