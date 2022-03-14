Dolly Parton declines Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination
UPI News Service, 03/14/2022
Dolly Parton announced on Monday that she wants to be taken out of consideration for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
ADVERTISEMENT
Parton was nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in February, alongside Eminem, Lionel Richie, Beck, Pat Benatar, Kate Bush, DEVO, Duran Duran, Eurythmics, Judas Priest, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls, Rage Against The Machine, Carly Simon, A Tribe Called Quest and Dionne Warwick.
A shortlist of inductees will be announced in May with a ceremony set to take place in the fall.
"Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall Fame, I don't feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out," Parton said.
"I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again -- if I'm ever worthy. This has, however, inspired me to put on a hopefully great rock 'n' roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do! My husband is a total rock 'n' roll freak, and has always encouraged me to do one. I wish all the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment. Rock on!" she continued.
Parton recently worked with James Patterson to release a new novel titled Run, Rose, Run.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.