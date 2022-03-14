Dolly Parton announced on Monday that she wants to be taken out of consideration for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

A shortlist of inductees will be announced in May with a ceremony set to take place in the fall.

"Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall Fame, I don't feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out," Parton said.

"I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again -- if I'm ever worthy. This has, however, inspired me to put on a hopefully great rock 'n' roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do! My husband is a total rock 'n' roll freak, and has always encouraged me to do one. I wish all the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment. Rock on!" she continued.