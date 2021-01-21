Randy Parton, the brother of Dolly Parton, has died at the age of 67, the country star has announced.

Dolly Parton confirmed her brother's death on Facebook Thursday, stating that he lost his battle with cancer.

"The family and I are grieving his loss but we know he is in a better place than we are at this time. We are a family of faith and we believe that he is safe with God and that he is joined by members of the family that have gone on before and have welcomed him with joy and open arms," Dolly Parton said in a statement, before describing Randy Parton's career.

Randy Parton played guitar and bass in his sister's band for years and headlined his own show at Dolly Parton's Dollywood theme park after it opened in 1986.

Randy Parton also had two Top 40 hits in the 1980s including "Hold Me Like You Never Had Me" and "Shot Full of Love." He appeared on Dolly Parton's newest holiday album, A Holly Dolly Christmas.

"'You Are My Christmas,' our duet on my latest Christmas album, joined with his daughter Heidi, will always be my favorite. It was his last musical recording and he shined on it just like he's shining in heaven now," Dolly Parton said.

Randy Parton is survived by his wife Deb, daughter Heidi, son Sabyn and grandsons Huston and Trent.