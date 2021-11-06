Country music star Dolly Parton will reunite with her former 9 to 5 co-stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin on the seventh and final season of the Netflix comedy, Grace and Frankie.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service announced the casting news Friday, but did not reveal details about Parton's character or story line.

The first four episodes of Season 7 are available now.

The final 12 episodes are slated to premiere in 2022.

The show about best friends and business partners in their 80s also co-stars Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen, June Diane Raphael, Brooklyn Decker, Baron Vaughn, Ethan Embry and Peter Gallagher.

9 to 5 was a workplace comedy film released in 1980.