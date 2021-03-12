Family flick Dolittle and erotic drama 365 Days earned a leading six Golden Raspberry Award nods apiece when nominations were announced Friday.The Razzies recognize the previous year's worst in cinema.Other films with multiple nominations include Fantasy Island with five nods, Music with four, Hillbilly Elegy, Hubie Halloween and The Wrong Missy with three each, and Absolute Proof with two.Winners will be announced on April 24, the day before the Oscars celebrate the best in film for 2020.Worst Picture365 DaysAbsolute ProofDolittleFantasy IslandMusicWorst DirectorCharles Band- All three Barbie and Kendra moviesBarbara Bialowas and Tomasz Mandes- 365 DaysStephen Gaghan- DolittleRon Howard- Hillbilly ElegySia- MusicWorst ScreenplayTomasz Klimala, Barbara Biolowas- 365 DaysWilliam Butler and Kent Roudebush- The Barbie and Kendra moviesStephen Gaghan, Dan Gregor and Doug Mand- DolittleJeff Wadlow, Chris Roach and Jillian Jacobs- Fantasy IslandVanessa Taylor- Hillbilly ElegyWorst ActorRobert Downey Jr.- DolittleMike Lindell- Absolute ProofMichele Morrone- 365 DaysAdam Sandler- Hubie HalloweenDavid Spade- The Wrong MissyWorst ActressAnne Hathaway- The Last Thing He Wanted, Roald Dahl's The WitchesKatie Holmes- Brahms: The Boy II, The Secret: Dare to DreamLauren Lakpkus- The Wrong MissyAnna-Maria Sieklucka- 365 DaysWorst Supporting ActorChevy Chase- The Very Excellent Mr. DundeeRudy Giuliani- Borat Subsequent MoviefilmShia LeBeouf- The Tax CollectorArnold Schwarzeneggar- Iron MaskBruce Willis- Breach, Hard Kill, Survive the NightWorst Supporting ActressGlenn Close- Hillbilly ElegyLucy Hale- Fantasy IslandMaggie Q- Fantasy IslandKristen Wiig- Wonder Woman 1984Maddie Ziegler- MusicWorst Screen ComboMaria Bakalova and Rudy Giuliani- Borat Subsequent MoviefilmRobert Downey Jr. and his Utterly Unconvincing Welsh Accent- DolittleHarrison Ford and That Totally Fake Looking CGI Dog- Call of the WildLauren Lapkus and David Spade- The Wrong MissyAdam Sandler and His Grating Simpleton Voice- Hubie HalloweenWorst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel365 DaysDolittleFantasy IslandHubie HalloweenWonder Woman 1984