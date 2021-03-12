Family flick Dolittle and erotic drama 365 Days earned a leading six Golden Raspberry Award nods apiece when nominations were announced Friday.

The Razzies recognize the previous year's worst in cinema.

Other films with multiple nominations include Fantasy Island with five nods, Music with four, Hillbilly Elegy, Hubie Halloween and The Wrong Missy with three each, and Absolute Proof with two.

Winners will be announced on April 24, the day before the Oscars celebrate the best in film for 2020.

Worst Picture

365 Days

Absolute Proof

Dolittle

Fantasy Island

Music

Worst Director

Charles Band- All three Barbie and Kendra movies

Barbara Bialowas and Tomasz Mandes- 365 Days

Stephen Gaghan- Dolittle

Sia- Music

Worst Screenplay

Tomasz Klimala, Barbara Biolowas- 365 Days

William Butler and Kent Roudebush- The Barbie and Kendra movies

Stephen Gaghan, Dan Gregor and Doug Mand- Dolittle

Jeff Wadlow, Chris Roach and Jillian Jacobs- Fantasy Island

Vanessa Taylor- Hillbilly Elegy

Worst Actor

Robert Downey Jr.- Dolittle

Mike Lindell- Absolute Proof

Michele Morrone- 365 Days

Adam Sandler- Hubie Halloween

David Spade- The Wrong Missy

Worst Actress

Anne Hathaway- The Last Thing He Wanted, Roald Dahl's The Witches

Katie Holmes- Brahms: The Boy II, The Secret: Dare to Dream

Lauren Lakpkus- The Wrong Missy

Anna-Maria Sieklucka- 365 Days

Worst Supporting Actor

Chevy Chase- The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee

Rudy Giuliani- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Shia LeBeouf- The Tax Collector

Arnold Schwarzeneggar- Iron Mask

Bruce Willis- Breach, Hard Kill, Survive the Night

Worst Supporting Actress

Glenn Close- Hillbilly Elegy

Lucy Hale- Fantasy Island

Maggie Q- Fantasy Island

Kristen Wiig- Wonder Woman 1984

Maddie Ziegler- Music

Worst Screen Combo

Maria Bakalova and Rudy Giuliani- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Robert Downey Jr. and his Utterly Unconvincing Welsh Accent- Dolittle

Harrison Ford and That Totally Fake Looking CGI Dog- Call of the Wild

Lauren Lapkus and David Spade- The Wrong Missy

Adam Sandler and His Grating Simpleton Voice- Hubie Halloween

Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel

365 Days

Dolittle

Fantasy Island

Hubie Halloween

Wonder Woman 1984