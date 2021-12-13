Doja Cat has tested positive for COVID-19 and has exited iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball tour.

"As most of you probably heard earlier, a few members on my production team tested positive for Covid 19 and I had to cancel a couple of my upcoming performances as a safety precaution. Unfortunately, I'm sad to share that I just tested positive as well and will no longer be able to perform on the rest of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour," Doja Cat said on Instagram Sunday.

"While my spirits are down since I can't be there to celebrate the holiday with my fans in Philly, DC, Atlanta and Miami, I'm doing okay and look forward to recovering and getting back out there as soon as I can! The rest of the tour stops have some really great lineups, wish I could be there," she continued.

The 26-year-old had previously announced on Friday that members of her production team had tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in her having to miss Jingle Ball dates in New York City and Boston.

iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball tour includes performances from Jonas Brothers, Ed Sheeran, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Nas X, Saweetie and more on various dates.

Doja Cat recently released a new music video for her song "Woman," which appears on her third studio album titled Planet Her.

Doja Cat is nominated for several awards at the 64th annual Grammy Awards including Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album of the year for Planet Her.