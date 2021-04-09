Doja Cat is back with a new music video.

The 25-year-old singer and rapper released a video Friday for her song "Kiss Me More" featuring SZA.

The video stars Grey's Anatomy actor Alex Landi as an astronaut who crash lands on a distant planet, where he is mesmerized by Doja Cat and SZA's siren song.

Landi's character is later seen floating in a tube-like cell as his radio warns him not to engage with the planet's inhabitants. It is then shown that Landi is a character in a video game that Doja Cat and SZA are playing.

"Thank you so much for having me @dojacat," SZA wrote on Instagram.

The video is directed by Warren Fu.

"Kiss Me More" will appear on Doja Cat's forthcoming third studio album, Planet Her.