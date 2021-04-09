Doja Cat, SZA sing siren's song in 'Kiss Me More' music video
UPI News Service, 04/09/2021
Doja Cat is back with a new music video.
The 25-year-old singer and rapper released a video Friday for her song "Kiss Me More" featuring SZA.
The video stars Grey's Anatomy actor Alex Landi as an astronaut who crash lands on a distant planet, where he is mesmerized by Doja Cat and SZA's siren song.
Landi's character is later seen floating in a tube-like cell as his radio warns him not to engage with the planet's inhabitants. It is then shown that Landi is a character in a video game that Doja Cat and SZA are playing.
"Thank you so much for having me @dojacat," SZA wrote on Instagram.
The video is directed by Warren Fu.
"Kiss Me More" will appear on Doja Cat's forthcoming third studio album, Planet Her.
