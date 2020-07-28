Dog that jumped from car window found 600 miles away
UPI News Service, 07/28/2020
A dog who jumped out of a car window on a South Carolina highway was found 11 days later -- 600 miles away in Florida.
ADVERTISEMENT
Tim Whitfield said his family got the dog, Bella, for his 90-year-old mother just a few months ago, and earlier this month the canine vanished after leaping from a car window on the highway near Charleston.
Whitfield said Belle was located Sunday, 11 days after jumping from the car window, in Miami, Fla. -- about 600 miles away.
Belle was reunited with Whitfield's mother Monday.
It was unclear how Belle ended up on such a long journey.
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.