A dog who jumped out of a car window on a South Carolina highway was found 11 days later -- 600 miles away in Florida.

Tim Whitfield said his family got the dog, Bella, for his 90-year-old mother just a few months ago, and earlier this month the canine vanished after leaping from a car window on the highway near Charleston.

Whitfield said Belle was located Sunday, 11 days after jumping from the car window, in Miami, Fla. -- about 600 miles away.

Belle was reunited with Whitfield's mother Monday.

It was unclear how Belle ended up on such a long journey.