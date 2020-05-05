Duane "Dog" Chapman is engaged to be married.

The 67-year-old television personality confirmed his engagement to his girlfriend, Francie Frane, Monday on Instagram.

Chapman's rep also shared the news with People.

"They're very happy and looking forward to a long life together," the rep said of Chapman and Frane.

The engagement comes 10 months after the death of Chapman's wife, Beth Chapman. Chapman and Frane confirmed their relationship in March.

Chapman and Frane in an interview with The Sun that Chapman proposed at their home in Colorado.

"He said, 'I know that God brought you into my life and I don't want to spend one moment of it without you,'" Frane recalled.

"And he got down on one knee and opened the ring box and he said, 'Will you marry me and spend the rest of our lives together?'" she said. "Who can say no to that? It was wonderful."

Chapman and Frane plan to marry after social-distancing restrictions due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic are lifted. The couple, who have 12 and two children, respectively, want to include family and fans in their wedding.

"I would love to have the biggest wedding there's ever been," Chapman said.

Chapman and his family came to fame on the A&E series Dog the Bounty Hunter and now star on the WGN America show Dog's Most Wanted.