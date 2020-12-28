A professional soccer game in Bolivia came to a temporary halt when a dog with a shoe in its mouth ran out onto the field.

The game in Potosi was paused for several minutes when the dog, carrying a soccer shoe, ran out onto the field during a game between The Strongest and Nacional Potosi.

Players and officials chased the dog around the field, and one of the players was able to pick up the canine and carry it to the sidelines.

Raul Castro, a player for The Strongest, later announced he is adopting the dog, who was dubbed Cachito by fans.