Epix has announced that six-part docuseries Enslaved, which will cover the transatlantic slave trade and feature Samuel L. Jackson, will premiere on Sept. 14 at 10 p.m. EDT.

ADVERTISEMENT

Enslaved will cover 400 years of human trafficking. Each episode will follow three separate story lines including a personal journey taken by Jackson, the search for sunken slave ships and an investigation led by journalists Simcha Jacobovici and Afua Hirsch.

Jackson, based on a DNA test that identifies his ancestral tribe, travels to Gabon, Africa to meet with the Benga tribe. The series will showcase the ceremonies and local customs of the tribe.

Diving With a Purpose and The National Association of Black Scuba Divers will be leading the search for six sunken slave ships that sank with enslaved humans aboard.

Jacobovici also serves as series director on Enslaved, while Jackson also serves as executive producer.