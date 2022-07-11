IFC has announced a first round of guest stars of Documentary Now! Season 53.

ADVERTISEMENT

The network said in a press release Monday that The Lord of the Rings and Blue Jasmine actress Cate Blanchett and Stah Lets Flats creator and star Jamie Demetriou will appear in the new season of the mockumentary series.

Season 53 will also feature Trystan Gravelle, Jonathan Pryce, John Rhys-Davies, Harriet Walter and Tom Jones.

Documentary Now! is co-created by Fred Armisen, Bill Hader, Seth Meyers and Rhys Thomas.The series is hosted by Helen Mirren and executive produced by Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels.

The new season will include the episodes "Two Hairdresses in Bagglyport" starring Blanchett and Walter, which pays homage to fashion documentaries 3 Salons at the Seaside and The September Issue; "How They Threw Rocks" with Gravelle, Pryce, Rhys-Davies and Jones, an episode in the vein of When We Were Kings, and "My Monkey Grifter" starring Demetriou.

Additional guest stars and documentaries will be announced at a later date.

Documentary Now! Season 53 will premiere on IFC and AMC+ in the fall.