The Doctor Who special, Revolution of the Daleks, got a premiere date and trailer on Sunday.

The episode is set to air on the BBC and BBC America on Jan. 1.

The networks previously announced that Doctor Who and Torchwood alum John Barrowman would reprise his role of the immortal soace-traveler Capt. Jack Harkness in the holiday adventure.

He can be seen in Sunday's minute-long preview, which is now on YouTube.

Other guest stars for the episode include Chris Noth, Harriet Walter and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett.

"We've crammed this year's Doctor Who special with an explosion of extraordinary acting talent. Where else would you get British acting royalty, a globally renowned US screen star, an (inter)national treasure of stage and screen and one of Britain's hottest young actors -- just in the guest cast!" executive producer Chris Chibnall said in a statement.

"Put those together with Jodie Whittaker, Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole (and Daleks! Did I mention Daleks!) -- and you get a cast to be exterminated for. And things will explode. Promise."