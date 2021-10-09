Season 13 of the sci-fi series Doctor Who is set to kick off on the BBC and BBC America on Oct. 31.

ADVERTISEMENT

This will be the third and final season featuring Jodie Whittaker as the titular time-traveler.

The actress, who has been playing the role since 2018, announced in July that she would end her run as the character following three, post-Season 13 Doctor Who specials, which will air late next year.

A new star has not been announced.

Russell T. Davies, the writer and producer who helped revive Doctor Who in 2005, will return and replace Chris Chibnall as showrunner for Season 14.

The original version of the show premiered in 1963 and aired for 26 seasons.