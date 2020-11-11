The producers of long-running British sci-fi series Doctor Who announced filming has commenced on the 13th season of the show's 2005 revival.

BBC America, which airs Doctor Who in the United States, said Jodie Whittaker is returning as the 13th incarnation of the Doctor for Season 13, which is being filmed "under strict industry and U.K. government guidelines to ensure the safety of all cast and crew."

"In this strangest of years, the Doctor Who production team have worked wonders to get the show back into production," showrunner Chris Chibnall said. "We're thrilled to be back making the show."

Chibnall said the extra time required to follow the COVID-19 safety protocols led to the decision to do an eight-episode season instead of the usual 11 episodes.

"But rest assured, the ambition, humor, fun and scares you expect from Doctor Who will all still be firmly in place. For everyone around the world, this is a challenging period -- but the Doctor never shirks from a challenge," he said.

Matt Strevens, executive producer at BBC Studios, welcomed the news of the show's resumed production.

"We are so thrilled to have unlocked the TARDIS, dusted down the sonic and be able to start filming again for the next season of Doctor Who. The amazing production team, crew and cast have worked wonders to get us shooting again in these challenging times. It's going to be as fun-filled and action-packed as ever -- with plenty of surprises," he said.

The Doctor, as well as companions Yaz (Mandip Gill), Ryan (Tosin Cole) and Graham (Bradley Walsh), will next be seen in holiday special Revolution of the Daleks, which is due to air during the upcoming holiday season.