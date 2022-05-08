The Benedict Cumberbatch-Elizabeth Olsen Marvel adventure, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $185 million this weekend in its debut, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is The Bad Guys with $9.8 million, followed by Sonic the Hedgehog at No. 3 with $6.2 million, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore at No. 4 with $4 million and Everything Everywhere All at Once at No. 5 with $3.3 million.

Rounding out the top tier are The Northman at No. 6 with $2.8 million, The Lost City at No. 7 with $2.5 million, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent at No. 8 with $1.5 million, Memory at No. 9 with $1.2 million and Father Stu at No. 10 with $800,000.

This weekend's Top 10 films earned about $217 million.

Last weekend's movies earned about $63 million when The Bad Guys ranked No. 1. =

The Hollywood Reporter said Doctor Strange had the second best theatrical opening of the 2020-2022 coronavirus pandemic era, behind only Spider-Man: No Way Home, which debuted with $260.1 million.

Cumberbatch was guest host of Saturday Night Live on Saturday.