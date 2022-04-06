Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch haunted by dreams in 'Multiverse of Madness' teaser
UPI News Service, 04/06/2022
Marvel is giving a glimpse of the new film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
The studio shared a teaser trailer for the movie Wednesday featuring Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange, aka Doctor Strange.
In the preview, both Doctor Strange (Cumberbatch) and Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), aka Scarlet Witch, are haunted by dreams. Doctor Strange dreams of his former love Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams) in a wedding dress, while Scarlet Witch (Olsen) sees her twin boys from WandaVision ripped away from her.
"Every morning the same nightmare," Scarlet Witch says.
The teaser also features glimpses of a zombie version of Doctor Strange and a look at Sinister Strange opening his third eye.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is a sequel to Doctor Strange (2016). The film takes place following the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) and the first season of Loki.
