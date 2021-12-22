Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is based on the Marvel Comics character Doctor Strange, created by Steve Ditko and Stan Lee. The film is written by Jade Halley Bartlett and Michael Waldron and directed by Sam Raimi.
The new movie is a sequel to Doctor Strange (2016), the first standalone Doctor Strange film.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens in theaters May 6, 2022.
