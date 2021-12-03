Sony Pictures released three new posters for Spider-Man: No Way Home on Friday. The posters feature villains Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin and Electro.

Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker/Spider-Man. When J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons) exposes his true identity, Peter asks Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for help.

Strange casts a spell to try to make everyone forget Spider-Man's identity, but accidentally opens a rift in the multi-verse. That's when villains from other Spider-Man films arrive.

Spider-Man: Homecoming and Far From Home writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers wrote No Way Home. Homecoming and Far From Home director Jon Watts also returns to direct.

Spider-Man: No Way Home opens Dec. 17. Ticket pre-orders have already sold out.