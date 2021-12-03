Sony Pictures released three new posters for Spider-Man: No Way Home on Friday. The posters feature villains Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin and Electro.Doctor Octopus, or Doc Ock for short, and Green Golblin were villains in the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man films, played by Alfred Molina and Willem Dafoe, respectively. Jamie Foxx played Electro to Andrew Garfield's Amazing Spider-Man 2.Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker\/Spider-Man. When J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons) exposes his true identity, Peter asks Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for help.Strange casts a spell to try to make everyone forget Spider-Man's identity, but accidentally opens a rift in the multi-verse. That's when villains from other Spider-Man films arrive.Spider-Man: Homecoming and Far From Home writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers wrote No Way Home. Homecoming and Far From Home director Jon Watts also returns to direct.Series regulars Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Angourie Rice, Tony Revolori, Martin Star, J.B. Smoove, Jon Favreau and Marisa Tomei also return.Spider-Man: No Way Home opens Dec. 17. Ticket pre-orders have already sold out.