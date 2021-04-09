Rapper and actor DMX has died.

ADVERTISEMENT

The star's family confirmed Friday that DMX , born Earl Simmons, died at White Plains Hospital in New York after being placed on life support last week. He was 50.

"Earl was a warrior who fought til the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl's music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever," the family said in a statement.

"We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX," the family added.

DMX's reps confirmed Saturday that DMX was hospitalized and put on life support after having a heart attack at home. TMZ said the heart attack was triggered by a drug overdose, which the star's reps have not confirmed.

DMX started performing in the 1980s and released his debut studio album, It's Dark and Hell is Hot, in 1998. He helped establish the Ruff Ryders record label, which also featured such artists as Eve and Swizz Beatz

DMX was a three-time Grammy nominee known for such singles as "What's My Name," "Party Up (Up in Here)" and "X Gon' Give It to Ya." He released his eighth studio album, Redemption of the Beast, in 2015.

As an actor, DMX appeared in such films as Romeo Must Die, Exit Wounds and Cradle 2 the Grave.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!