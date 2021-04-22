DMX fans can join the late rapper's memorial service by watching a live stream of the event on YouTube.

ADVERTISEMENT

The star's team confirmed Wednesday that DMX will be honored at a private memorial service Saturday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn that will live stream on YouTube at 4 p.m. EDT.

In addition, a private funeral will be held at a New York City church Sunday. The homegoing celebration will broadcast live on BET at 2:30 p.m. EDT.

Attendance for both events will be limited to family and close friends due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

DMX's manager Steve Rifkind had announced the memorial service last week.

DMX , born Earl Simmons, died April 9 after being placed on life support following a heart attack at home.

DMX released his debut studio album, It's Dark and Hell is Hot, in 1998, and helped establish the Ruff Ryders record label in his early career. The rapper was a three-time Grammy nominee known for such singles as "What's My Name," "Party Up (Up in Here" and "X Gon' Give It to Ya."

Fellow rapper Snoop Dogg addressed DMX's death during an interview on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon last week.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!