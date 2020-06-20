Comedian D.L. Hughley is feeling better after collapsing on stage during a set at the Zanies Comedy Club in Nashville.

Hughley was performing Friday night when he suddenly halted his show, began leaning on his stool, then fell to the floor.

Theater staff members and Hughley's manager helped him off stage and the entertainer was then transported to a nearby hospital.

"He was suffering from exhaustion after all the week's work and travel, and was kept overnight at the hospital for tests under doctor's orders. He is awake and feeling better, and wishes to thank everyone for the very kind prayers and thoughts," Hughley's representative told The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday.

Hughley's credits include ComicView, The Hughleys, The Original Kings of Comedy, Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, The Comedy Get Down and Heartbeat.