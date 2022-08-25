South Korean boy band DKB is back with new music.The K-pop stars released the EP Autumn and a music video for the song "24\/7" on Thursday.The "24\/7" video shows the members of DKB trapped behind bars as they sing about longing to be with a love interest.Autumn also features the tracks "Peep My Show," "Autumn," "Bubble" and the "24\/7" instrumental.The EP is DKB's first since Rebel, released in April.DKB is also known for the singles "Sorry Mama," "Still," "Work Hard," "All In," "Rollercoaster" and "Sober."The group consists of E-Chan, D1, Teo, GK, Heechan, Lune, Junseo, Yuku and Harry-June, and made its debut in 2020.