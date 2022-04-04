Tiesto and his wife, Annika Backes Verwest, revealed at the 64th annual Grammy Awards that they are expecting their second child together.

While posing for photos on the red carpet Sunday night, Tiesto cradled his wife's stomach and crouched down to draw attention to the baby bump while she looked on.

The Dutch DJ was dressed in a black and gold floral print suit made by Dolce and Gabbana, while Anika was clad in an off-the-shoulder black gown from the Italian design house.

Tiesto confirmed the news Monday on his Instagram, writing: "I am having another baby with the love of my life."

In the post, Tiesto shared a boomerang video that showed him kissing his wife's stomach. The post also included additional pictures from their night in Las Vegas for Sunday's award show.

Tiesto, who was nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Record for his track, "The Business," is already a father to 1-year-old daughter, Viola Margreet, who was welcomed in November 2020.

Tiesto and his wife, Annika, tied the knot in 2019 during a desert ceremony in Utah.