DJ Khaled will return with a new album this week.

The 45-year-old DJ shared cover art and a release date for the album, titled Khaled Khaled, on Tuesday.

The cover features an image of DJ Khaled praying outside while flanked by his two children, sons Asahd, 4, and Aalam, 16 months. DJ Khaled said his kids executive produced the album.

DJ Khaled will release the album Friday.

Khaled Khaled will feature collaborations with Justin Bieber and Justin Timberlake, as DJ Khaled confirmed last week.

"I missed the legendary FaceTime of the ICONS @justinbieber and @jtimberlake," DJ Khaled tweeted. "My brothers I'm gonna call you back! @justinbieber I just got done with the mix a few days ago and @jtimberlake I just sent the record we did together of to mix #KHALEDKHALED ALBUM 99& DONE."

DJ Khaled also confirmed in an Instagram comment Tuesday that Meek Mill will appear on the album.

Khaled Khaled features the singles "Greece" and "Popstar," both featuring Drake. The album is DJ Khaled's first since Father of Asahd, released in May 2019.