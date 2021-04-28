"I missed the legendary FaceTime of the ICONS @justinbieber and @jtimberlake," DJ Khaled tweeted. "My brothers I'm gonna call you back! @justinbieber I just got done with the mix a few days ago and @jtimberlake I just sent the record we did together of to mix #KHALEDKHALED ALBUM 99& DONE."
DJ Khaled also confirmed in an Instagram comment Tuesday that Meek Mill will appear on the album.
Khaled Khaled features the singles "Greece" and "Popstar," both featuring Drake. The album is DJ Khaled's first since Father of Asahd, released in May 2019.
