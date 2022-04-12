Hip-hop star, record executive and producer DJ Khaled was honored with the 2,719th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.

Artists Teyana Taylor, Jeezy and N.O.R.E. were also attendance, among others.

Khaled, who placed pairs of Air Jordans on his star, in reference to his collaboration with the shoe company, posed with his family, peers and shared a handshake with Jay-Z.

Diddy and Fat Joe gave speeches about Khaled's career and friendship with the hitmaker.

"You're a pioneer. You're an icon and a brilliant businessman. But most importantly, you're a great friend to all of us here -- a great father, a great husband and one of the greatest people I've ever met. Your energy and your work ethic is unmatched, we celebrate you for everything," Diddy said.

Khaled also came to the podium to speak.

"God put me on this earth to be a light. They didn't believe in us, but God did," Khaled said.

