DJ Khaled will be giving a special halftime performance on Freeform during the NFL's expanded broadcast of a wild card playoff game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans.

The game, which begins Sunday at 1 p.m. EST, is additionally being broadcasted across ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes along with Freeform.

Freeform will also be presenting a star-studded watch party throughout the game featuring ESPN's Jesse Palmer and Maria Taylor meeting with a number of high-profile guests.

The watch party will dive into topics surrounding the game and pop culture.

Freeform's Cierra Ramirez (Good Trouble) and Demetria McKinney and Ashley Nicole (Motherland: Fort Salem) will be making appearances.

"I got surprises. It's 2021. God is great. We the light. We the best. I got surprises," Khaled says in a video announcing his halftime performance.