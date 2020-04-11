Monday's free stream of the previously recorded Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway has been canceled due to a union dispute, representatives for the show said Saturday.

"Broadway Cares was unable to reach an agreement with the leadership of the American Federation of Musicians to permit the stream of the previously recorded concert to take place as planned," a press release said. "Disney Theatrical Productions, SAG-AFTRA and Actors' Equity Association all granted the necessary permissions for the online fundraiser to go forward without additional fees, but, unfortunately, American Federation of Musicians refused to provide the same consideration."

The program, announced Thursday, was intended to raise money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund.

Viewers would have been encouraged to contribute money to provide healthcare and financial support for stage artists impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 100,000 people and shut down theaters worldwide.

Donations may still be made at broadwaycares.org/help2020

Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway was taped on Nov. 4. It featured a cast of 79 performers and a 15-piece orchestra.

Ryan McCartan from Broadway's Frozen and TV's Liv and Maddie was set to host the streaming event, which would also include interviews with other stage stars.