Disney honors Chadwick Boseman with new 'Black Panther' opening
UPI News Service, 11/30/2020
Disney added a new opening credits sequence to Marvel's Black Panther on Disney+ to honor the late Chadwick Boseman.
The sequence was added to the streaming service on Sunday, which would have been Boseman's 44th birthday.
"Long live the King. #WakandaForever," Marvel Studios said on Twitter alongside the new opening credits, which pay homage to Boseman's time as Black Panther.
Boseman died in August at the age of 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer.
The actor also portrayed Black Panther in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Boseman additionally starred as Jackie Robinson in 42, as James Brown in Get On Up and as Thurgood Marshall in Marshall.
