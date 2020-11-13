'Disney Holiday Singalong': Katy Perry, BTS, Pink to perform
UPI News Service, 11/13/2020
The 2020 Disney Holiday Singalong will feature performances from Katy Perry, BTS and Pink.
ABC announced a lineup for the third annual TV special in a press release Friday.
Perry will perform the holiday songs "I'll Be Home for Christmas" and "Cozy Little Christmas." BTS will deliver a rendition of "Santa Claus is Coming to Town," while Pink will put her spin on "The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)."
In addition, the special will feature a performance by the Broadway casts of The Lion King and Aladdin and the North American touring company of Frozen. Disney Music Group's a cappella group DCappella will carol throughout the show.
Ryan Seacrest will host the one-hour musical event, which airs Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. The special features animated on-screen lyrics to allow viewers at home to sing along.
The special will help raise awareness and funds for Disney's Feed the Love campaign.
The full list of Disney Holiday Singalong performances is as follows:
