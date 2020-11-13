The 2020 Disney Holiday Singalong will feature performances from Katy Perry, BTS and Pink.

ABC announced a lineup for the third annual TV special in a press release Friday.

Perry will perform the holiday songs "I'll Be Home for Christmas" and "Cozy Little Christmas." BTS will deliver a rendition of "Santa Claus is Coming to Town," while Pink will put her spin on "The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)."

The special will also feature Andrew Bocelli, Michael Buble, Ciara, Chloe X Halle, Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, Julianne Hough, Adam Lambert, Leslie Odom, Jr., and Kerry Washington. Additional appearances will be announced at a later date.

In addition, the special will feature a performance by the Broadway casts of The Lion King and Aladdin and the North American touring company of Frozen. Disney Music Group's a cappella group DCappella will carol throughout the show.

Ryan Seacrest will host the one-hour musical event, which airs Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. The special features animated on-screen lyrics to allow viewers at home to sing along.

The special will help raise awareness and funds for Disney's Feed the Love campaign.

The full list of Disney Holiday Singalong performances is as follows:

Andrea Bocelli - "Silent Night"

BTS - "Santa Claus is Coming to Town"

Michael Buble - "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas"

Ciara - "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree"

Chloe x Halle - "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?"

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert - "Hey Santa" and "Jingle Bells"

Julianne Hough - "Whistle While You Work" and "Let It Snow"

Adam Lambert - "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"

Leslie Odom, Jr. - "What's This?"

Katy Perry - "I'll Be Home for Christmas" and "Cozy Little Christmas"

Pink - "The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)"

Kerry Washington - "Joy to the World"