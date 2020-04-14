Grande will perform the Hercules song "I Won't Say I'm in Love," while Lovato will perform "A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes" with Michael Buble. Criss will perform "I Wanna Be Like You" from the Jungle Book, with Kelly to reprise her cover of "Colors of the Wind" from Pocahontas.
Disney Family Singalong is meant to uplift and entertain people amid the coronavirus pandemic. The special will also feature PSAs to raise awareness about Feeding America and its work to help people struggling and facing hunger for the first time due to COVID-19.
"If there's something that we've all learned in the past few weeks, it's to cherish every moment and the importance of connection, whether through laughter, stories or music. We hope that we can help create some new unforgettable moments in everyone's home in a way that only the magic of Disney can," ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke previously said.
Lovato, who starred in Disney Channel's Camp Rock movies, will release a new song, "I'm Ready," with Sam Smith on Friday.
