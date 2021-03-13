It focuses on the wedding of Mal, the daughter of the sorceress Maleficent, and Ben, the son of Belle and Beast.
"The absence of the character Carlos, played by the late Cameron Boyce, will be acknowledged in the storyline and Boyce's memory will be honored in the telecast," the channel said in a news release Friday.
Boyce, who played the son of Cruella de Vil in the franchise, died after an epileptic seizure in 2019 at the age of 20.
Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.