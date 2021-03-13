Disney Channel has announced plans to air this summer an animated special called Descendants: The Royal Wedding.

The show will follow the characters from the channel's three fairytale-themed Descendants movies, which were released in 2015, 2017 and 2019.

The Royal Wedding will see Dove Cameron return as Mal, Sofia Carson as Evie, Booboo Stewart as Jay, Mitchell Hope as Ben, Sarah Jeffery as Audrey, Melanie Paxson as Fairy Godmother, China Anne McClain as Uma, Jedidiah Goodacre as Chad, Anna Cathcart as Dizzy, Dan Payne as Beast, Bobby Moynihan as Dude the Dog and Cheyenne Jackson as Hades.

It focuses on the wedding of Mal, the daughter of the sorceress Maleficent, and Ben, the son of Belle and Beast.

"The absence of the character Carlos, played by the late Cameron Boyce, will be acknowledged in the storyline and Boyce's memory will be honored in the telecast," the channel said in a news release Friday.

Boyce, who played the son of Cruella de Vil in the franchise, died after an epileptic seizure in 2019 at the age of 20.