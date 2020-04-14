Disney and Pixar's next animated film Soul, has been delayed until Nov. 20 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Movie theaters around the world have shut down due to the pandemic. Soul was originally set to hit theaters on June 19.

Soul features the voice of Jamie Foxx as aspiring jazz musician and middle school band teacher Joe Gardner. Joe's soul is separated from his body right before his big break.

Joe receives help from a fellow soul named 22 (Tina Fey) as he desperately attempts to return to his body.

Questlove, Daveed Diggs and Phylicia Rashad also provide voices to the film which is directed by Pete Docter and Kemp Powers.

Disney and Pixar last released Onward into theaters before they were shut down on March 6. Onward then moved onto the Disney+ streaming service on April 3.

Disney has also pushed back the release date of animated film Raya and the Last Dragon, from Nov. 15 to March 12, 2021.