Disney+ subscribers can watch a Coco concert special and the Disney Channel series Sonny with a Chance and Fish Hooks in April.
The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, documentaries and specials coming and going next month.
Sonny with a Chance is a sitcom that had a two-season run on the Disney Channel from 2009 to 2011, and a one-season spinoff titled So Random!. The first two seasons star Demi Lovato as Sonny Munroe, a teenage actress who stars on the sketch comedy series So Random!
Fish Hooks is an animated series that aired for three seasons on the Disney Channel from 2010 to 2014. The show features the voices of Kyle Massey, Justin Roiland and Chelsea Kane as Milo, Oscar and Bea, three fish living in an aquarium in a pet store.
A Celebration of the Music of Coco is a new special that gives an inside look at the production of Coco: A Live-to-Film Concert Experience, an event that took place at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles in November. The event featured performances from the cast of Coco, including Benjamin Bratt and Jaime Camil, and appearances by Eva Longoria, Miguel and other stars.
Here's the full list of what's coming to Disney+ in April:
April 1
Doctor Doolittle
April 3
A Tale of Two Critters
In a Nutshell
Don's Fountain of Youth
Donald's Dog Laundry
Double Dribble
Dragon Around
Elmer Elephant
Fish Hooks Seasons 1-3
How to Play Football
Lambert, The Sheepish Lion
On Ice
Out of Scale
Penguins
Pluto's Party
Sea Scouts
Sonny with a Chance Seasons 1-3
The New Neighbor
The Small One
The Straight Story
Life on the Edge: "Penguins Behind the Scenes" Premiere (Disney+ Original)
Dolphin Reef Premiere (Disney+ Original)
Diving with Dolphins: "Dolphin Reef Behind the Scenes" Premiere (Disney+ Original)
Star Wars: The Clone Wars: "Dangerous Debt" (Disney+ Original)
Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: "Marry ME" Finale (Disney+ Original)
Shop Class: "Downhill Derby" (Disney+ Original)
Disney Family Sundays: "Minnie Mouse: Apron" (Disney+ Original)
One Day at Disney: "Patty Murin: Frozen Musical, Broadway" (Disney+ Original)
Be Our Chef: "Diagnosis: Delicious" (Disney+ Original)
April 10
Life Below Zero Season 14
Paradise Island Season 1
Playtime with Puppy Dog Pals Season 1
Running Wild with Bear Grylls Season 5
Tut's Treasures: Hidden Secrets Season 1
A Celebration of the Music from Coco Premiere (Disney+ Original)
Star Wars: The Clone Wars: "Together Again" (Disney+ Original)
Shop Class: "Ready for Launch" (Disney+ Original)
Disney Family Sundays: "Minnie Mouse: Kite" (Disney+ Original)
One Day at Disney: "Francheska Roman: Candy Maker" (Disney+ Original)
Be Our Chef: "Hidden Within" (Disney+ Original)
April 12
PJ Masks Season 3
April 17
Brain Games Season 8
Let's Stick Together
Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Nutty Tales Seasons 1-2
Pluto's Purchase
The Incredible Dr. Pol Season 16
Star Wars: The Clone Wars: "Old Friends Not Forgotten" (Disney+ Original)
Shop Class: "Build Your Own Adventure" Finale (Disney+ Original)
Disney Family Sundays: "Finding Nemo: Terrarium" (Disney+ Original)
One Day at Disney: "Steve Sligh: Gold Oak Ranch" (Disney+ Original)
April 19
Just Roll with It Season 1
April 20
Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa Season 1
April 22
Fury Files
Jane Goodall: The Hope
April 23
Disney Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure Season 3
April 24
America's Funniest Home Videos Seasons 12-19, 23
Man in Space
Mars and Beyond
The Olympic Elk
Star Wars: The Clone Wars: "The Phantom Apprentice" (Disney+ Original)
Disney Family Sundays: "Wall-E: Recycling Container" (Disney+ Original)
One Day at Disney: "Tia Kratter: Pixar University" (Disney+ Original)
Be Our Chef: "Beyond the Reef" (Disney+ Original)
April 30
National Treasure
Disney+ will also release a curated collection of documentaries, series and films from Disneynature and National Geographic in April in celebration of Earth Month.
Here's the full list of titles in the Earth Month Collection:
