Disney+ has released the first teaser for its new adventure series, National Treasure: Edge of History.

Starring Lisette Olivera, Zuri Reed, Antonio Cipriano, Jordan Rodrigues, Jake Austin Walker, Lyndon Smith and Catherine Zeta-Jones , the show is a spinoff of the popular National Treasure film franchise, which starred Nicolas Cage

Cage won't return for the show, but his former co-stars Harvey Keitel and Justin Bartha will reprise their characters of Peter Sadusky and Riley Poole from the movies in a recurring capacity.

The show follows Jess (Olivera), "a brilliant and resourceful DREAMer who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about her family's mysterious past and save a lost Pan-American treasure," the streaming service said in a synopsis.

In Thursday's 15-second preview, Jess is first seen in a silhouette wearing a cowboy hat and walking into a den that has a board with clues posted on it.

As artifacts from the movies flash on the screen, Jess takes off her hat, shakes out her long hair and looks directly at the camera.