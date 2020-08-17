Disney+ talk show 'Earth to Ned' to premiere Sept. 4
UPI News Service, 08/17/2020
Earth to Ned, a new talk show from The Jim Henson Company which features an alien as the host, is coming to Disney+ on Sept. 4.
The series will follow Ned, an alien commander, and his lieutenant Cornelius, who call off an invasion of Earth after falling in love with human culture.
Ned begins broadcasting a talk show from the bridge of his spaceship that he must keep secret from his father, the admiral of the Galactic Fleet. The alien host is also aided by the ship's artificial intelligence named BETI and an army of CLODs, short for cloned living organisms of destruction.
Ned will beam in celebrity guests to learn more about human culture. Each episode will focus on a different topic or theme that is unique to earthlings including comedy, sports, social media, and fashion.
