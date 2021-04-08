Disney+ is giving a glimpse of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 2.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Thursday featuring Olivia Rodrigo as Nini Salazar-Roberts and Joshua Bassett as Ricky Bowen, a couple at the fictional East High School.

The preview shows Nini (Rodrigo) and Ricky (Bassett) face the challenges of a long-distance relationship after Nini is accepted to a youth actors conservatory.

In addition, Nini, Ricky, their drama teacher Miss Jenn (Kate Reinders) and the rest of the theater students prepare to take on Zack (Derek Hough), a rival high school drama teacher, and other competitors in the Alan Menken Awards for High School Musical Theater.

The season will show the students of East High perform a production of Beauty and the Beast.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is inspired by Disney Channel's High School Musical film series. The series follows a new group of students at East High, who stage a production of High School Musical in Season 1.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is created by Tim Federle and co-stars Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Renee, Frankie Rodriguez and Mark St. Cyr.

Season 2 will premiere May 14 on Disney+.

The new season follows drama between Rodrigo and Bassett, who reportedly dated after meeting on set.