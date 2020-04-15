Disney+ sets 'Mandalorian documentary series for 'Star Wars' day
UPI News Service, 04/15/2020
A new documentary series on the making of The Mandalorian will arrive on Disney+ on May 4, also known as May the Fourth or Star Wars Day.
ADVERTISEMENT
The series, titled Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, will feature executive producer Jon Favreau and other members of the cast and crew exploring different aspects of the first live-action Star Wars series.
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian will run for eight episodes and also tackle the filmmaking process, the legacy of George Lucas' Star Wars, the technology used on the show and more.
New episodes will arrive every Friday following the premiere.
"Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is an opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside and get to see a different perspective, and perhaps a great understanding, of how The Mandalorian came together and some of the incredibly talented contributors throughout Season 1," Favreau said in a statement.
"We had a great experience making the show and we're looking forward to sharing it with you," he continued.
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.