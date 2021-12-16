The Goonies-themed TV show FOX recently passed on is development again, this time at Disney+

Variety, Deadline and The Wrap reported Wednesday that the family-friendly streaming service had revived the project, which is being produced by Warner Bros. TV.

The show is about a teacher helping students film a shot-by-shot remake of the beloved 1985 kids' adventure movie, which was directed by Richard Donner and produced by Steven Spielberg from a story Spielberg imagined.

The original cast included Sean Astin, Corey Feldman, Josh Brolin, Martha Plimpton and Kerri Green.

The Bold Type creator Sarah Watson penned the pilot for what was initially called Untitled Film Re-Enactment Project for FOX, but the network passed on it in May because it wasn't a good fit for its demographics.

"Sarah worked nonstop to deliver this incredible script, we had our table read, and then the world shut down for COVID," Clancy Collins White -- executive vice president and head of development at Warner Bros. TV -- said in a statement Wednesday.

"So we came back many months later and finished the beautiful pilot, and it was an incredible cast, but unfortunately a little bit too young for FOX. And so we immediately swung into high gear and hit the town with it. We did not yet have anything in development at Disney+ It's been another example of being able to carve a pathway where there wasn't one by virtue of a great story, a great pilot, a great series. The deal has taken a while to make, but we're really excited to be moving forward."