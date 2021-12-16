The Goonies-themed TV show FOX recently passed on is development again, this time at Disney+
Variety, Deadline and The Wrap reported Wednesday that the family-friendly streaming service had revived the project, which is being produced by Warner Bros. TV.
The show is about a teacher helping students film a shot-by-shot remake of the beloved 1985 kids' adventure movie, which was directed by Richard Donner and produced by Steven Spielberg from a story Spielberg imagined.
The Bold Type creator Sarah Watson penned the pilot for what was initially called Untitled Film Re-Enactment Project for FOX, but the network passed on it in May because it wasn't a good fit for its demographics.
"Sarah worked nonstop to deliver this incredible script, we had our table read, and then the world shut down for COVID," Clancy Collins White -- executive vice president and head of development at Warner Bros. TV -- said in a statement Wednesday.
"So we came back many months later and finished the beautiful pilot, and it was an incredible cast, but unfortunately a little bit too young for FOX. And so we immediately swung into high gear and hit the town with it. We did not yet have anything in development at Disney+ It's been another example of being able to carve a pathway where there wasn't one by virtue of a great story, a great pilot, a great series. The deal has taken a while to make, but we're really excited to be moving forward."
