Zenimation, a new series that wants users to relax using footage from animated films, was released onto the Disney+ streaming service Friday.

The show, from Disney Animation Studios, is a soundscape experience that aims to unplug and relax viewers while refreshing their senses.

Zenimation uses scenes from Disney films such as Frozen, Moana and Big Hero 6.

The series was created and edited by David Bess and consists of 10, short-form episodes.

"Whether it's baby Moana being called by the ocean Anna and Kristoff walking through an icy forest or Baymax and Hiro Hamada flying over San Fransokyo, these iconic scenes become an aural experience like no other with the sounds of ocean waves, an icy forest and soaring flight," Disney said in a statement.