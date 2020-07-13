Disney+ announced on Monday that a new Star Wars animated series titled Star Wars: The Bad Batch, will be coming to the streaming service in 2021.

The show will follow the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch who were first introduced in fellow animated series, Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

The Bad Batch, who vary genetically from normal clones, will be taking on mercenary missions as they try to find their place in the ever-changing galaxy following The Clone Wars.

Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Clone Wars) is executive producing along with Athena Portillo, Brad Rau and Jennifer Corbett who is also serving as head writer. Carrie Beck is co-executive producing with Josh Rimes producing. Rau also serves as supervising director.

"Giving new and existing fans the final chapter of Star Wars: The Clone Wars has been our honor at Disney+, and we are overjoyed by the global response to this landmark series," Agnes Chu, senior vice president, content at Disney+, said in a statement.

"While the Clone Wars may have come to its conclusion, our partnership with the groundbreaking storytellers and artists at Lucasfilm Animation is only beginning. We are thrilled to bring Dave Filoni's vision to life through the next adventures of the Bad Batch," she continued.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars ended after seven seasons in May.