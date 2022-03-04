Disney+ is set to offer a cheaper, ad-supported version of the streaming service in the U.S. starting in late 2022.

Disney+, which hosts content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and more, currently costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year without ads.

"Expanding access to Disney+ to a broader audience at a lower price point is a win for everyone - consumers, advertisers and our storytellers," Kareem Daniel, chairman, Disney media and entertainment distribution said in a statement on Friday.

"More consumers will be able to access our amazing content. Advertisers will be able to reach a wider audience, and our storytellers will be able to share their incredible work with more fans and families," Daniel continued.

The ad-supported version of Disney+ will be expanded internationally in 2023.

More details including launch date and pricing, will be announced at a later date.

Disney recently announced that live-action Marvel television shows such as Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders and The Punisher, which first appeared on Netflix, will be coming to Disney+ on March 16. ABC's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is also coming to the streaming service.