Disney+ Day, on Sept. 8, will include premieres from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Simpsons and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thor: Love and Thunder and Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder, Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return, Remembering, Dancing with the Stars: The Pros' Most Memorable Dances, Tierra Incognita, Frozen and Frozen 2 sing-alongs will stream that day.

In addition, Welcome to the Club, a new short from The Simpsons, will air.

Previously announced titles announced for the popular fan event include Pinocchio, a new episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Cars on the Road, Growing Up and Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory.

Disney Parks will participate in Disney+ Day by allowing subscribers early entry to Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort, photo opportunities and more.

Also, there will be special $5 screenings of fan favorite films, including Encanto, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Thor: Ragnarok, Cars and Newsies, at select AMC Theatres from Sept. 8 through 19.

Disney+ Day comes ahead of D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, which will take place Sept. 9-11 in Anaheim, Calif.