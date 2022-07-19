Disney+ celebrates upcoming launch of 'Lightyear' with new spot
UPI News Service, 07/19/2022
As Lightyear gets ready to launch onto Disney+, the streaming platform celebrated the occasion with a new spot on social media.
Disney+ announced Tuesday that Lightyear would be available to stream starting on Aug. 3.
"Lightyear looks amazing on the big screen, of course, but we are so excited to bring it to Disney+," said director Angus MacLane. "We devoted years of our lives to this film and we are so proud of it. We want to share it with as many people as possible. Disney+ not only gives more fans an opportunity to see Lightyear, it gives us all the means to see it again and again."
Alongside the announcement, Disney+ tweeted a new spot showing off footage from the film.
The film goes into the backstory of Buzz Lightyear, the fictional space adventurer first seen in 1995's Toy Story.
