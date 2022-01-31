Netflix is giving a glimpse of Disenchantment Part 4.

The streaming service shared a trailer for new episodes of the animated fantasy series Monday.

The preview shows Princess Bean (Abbi Jacobson) return to Dreamland, where she fights to protect her kingdom alongside Elfo (Nat Faxon) and Luci (Eric Andre).

The voice cast also includes John DiMaggio as King Zog, Tress MacNeille as Queen Oona, Matt Berry as Prince Merkimer and Maurice LaMarche as Odval.

"The mysteries of Dreamland's origins -- and the stakes for its future -- becoming ever clearer as our trio -- and King Zog -- find themselves on personal journeys that will ultimately tie in to the kingdom's fate," an official description reads.

Disenchantment hails from The Simpsons and Futurama creator Matt Groening . The series originally premiered in 2018 and last released Part 3 in January 2021.

Part 4 will premiere Feb. 9 on Netflix.