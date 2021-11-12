Adams, 47, and Dempsey, 55, announced a release window for the musical fantasy romantic comedy film Friday on Disney+ Day.
Disenchanted is a sequel to the 2007 film Enchanted. The original movie followed Giselle (Adams), a princess-to-be from the fictional kingdom of Andalasia, after she is transformed into a live-action version of herself and transported to New York City, where she meets Robert (Dempsey), a widow and father.
Disenchanted will premiere on Disney+ in fall 2022. In addition, Enchanted is now available to watch on the streaming service.
