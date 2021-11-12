Enchanted stars Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey will return in the sequel Disenchanted in 2022.

Adams, 47, and Dempsey, 55, announced a release window for the musical fantasy romantic comedy film Friday on Disney+ Day.

Disenchanted is a sequel to the 2007 film Enchanted. The original movie followed Giselle (Adams), a princess-to-be from the fictional kingdom of Andalasia, after she is transformed into a live-action version of herself and transported to New York City, where she meets Robert (Dempsey), a widow and father.

Disenchanted will premiere on Disney+ in fall 2022. In addition, Enchanted is now available to watch on the streaming service.

Disenchanted is written and directed by Adam Shankman. James Marsden and Idina Menzel will also return as Prince Edward and Nancy Tremaine, while Yvette Nicole Brown, Nicole Mays and Maya Rudolph will join the cast.

In addition, Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz will return as the film's songwriters, with Menken to compose the score.

Disney+ shared news about a number of other upcoming projects, including a fall 2022 release for its live-action remake of Pinocchio and a teaser photo for Hocus Pocus 2.